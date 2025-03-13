Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.90 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 100.10 ($1.30), with a volume of 391809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.12 ($1.35).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

