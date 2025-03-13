Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 938,655 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $381,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

