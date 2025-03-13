Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $790.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,925,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $790,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $376.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $365.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.12 and a 200-day moving average of $401.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

