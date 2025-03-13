Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $141.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,846 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $141,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 241,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.