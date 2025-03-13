Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $130.94 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $130,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

