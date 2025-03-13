Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,416 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $117,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,007.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 796,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 87,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

