Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $335,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $254.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

