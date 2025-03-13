Colleen Tupper Sells 10,445 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $313,454.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,032.46. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Colleen Tupper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 271,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,183. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $916.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $3,489,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

