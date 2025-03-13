Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

