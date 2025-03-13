Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the February 13th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 873,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $19,379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
UTF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
