Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

CGNX stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Cognex has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,230,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,386,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,172,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

