CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

