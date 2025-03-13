CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in February

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLPHY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

