Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.67 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 342.20 ($4.44). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 331.20 ($4.30), with a volume of 683,200 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.91) to GBX 600 ($7.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Insider Activity
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($34,020.04). Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
