Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNN
Clene Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clene
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.