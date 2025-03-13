Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Clene stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

