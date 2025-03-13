Claude Maraoui Sells 49,271 Shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 49,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $246,847.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,003,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,766.47. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Claude Maraoui sold 14,905 shares of Journey Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,674.05.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $93,094.11.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $122,006.52.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Journey Medical stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Journey Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Journey Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Journey Medical by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Journey Medical by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

