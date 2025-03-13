Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.
NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
