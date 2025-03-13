Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,449,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $566.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $555.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.