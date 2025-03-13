Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 2,471 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.