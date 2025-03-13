Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $953,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,052,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after acquiring an additional 856,007 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Corteva by 267.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 815,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.