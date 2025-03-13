Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $185.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

