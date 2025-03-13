Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.28.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

