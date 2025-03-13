Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 646 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,720,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,014,000 after purchasing an additional 555,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $72,672,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.83 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

