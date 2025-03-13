Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 265 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

IJJ stock opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

