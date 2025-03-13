Citigroup Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

