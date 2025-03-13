CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.21. 14,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 20,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

CHS Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

