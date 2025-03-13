China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 5,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

