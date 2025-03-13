China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 20027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

