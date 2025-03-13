Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $2,540,594.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,566.80. The trade was a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 30th, Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,345,560.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $6,105,573.60.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Mizuho raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

