Chemours (NYSE:CC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 357673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CC. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Chemours Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Chemours by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

