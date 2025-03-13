Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 875070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.73.

CIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

