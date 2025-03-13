Chad J. Doellinger Sells 797 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

