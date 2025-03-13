CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock valued at $40,952,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

