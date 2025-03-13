CFO4Life Group LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 726.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 249,454 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 215,561 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

