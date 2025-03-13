CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 77,382 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 33,972 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

