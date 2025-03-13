CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 1,319,859 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.