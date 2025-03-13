CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.