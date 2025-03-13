CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

