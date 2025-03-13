CFO4Life Group LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $461.47 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.97 and its 200-day moving average is $519.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

