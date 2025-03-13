CFO4Life Group LLC Has $28.25 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.