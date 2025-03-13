CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

