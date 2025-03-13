CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in AT&T by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,288,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

T opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

