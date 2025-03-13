CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director Acquires $21,800.00 in Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Hoeweler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,151.60. This trade represents a 1.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 15,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 10.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in CF Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
