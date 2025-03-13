CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

CRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CervoMed by 323.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CervoMed by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in CervoMed by 13.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

