CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Raised to “Buy” at Jones Trading

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jones Trading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVO

CervoMed Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,805,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CervoMed by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CervoMed by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.