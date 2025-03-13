Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.75. 768,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,734,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glencore plc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,427,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,067,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

