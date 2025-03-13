Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$31,720.68. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.42 and a 52-week high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

