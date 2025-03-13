Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 298.5% from the February 13th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Cemtrex Trading Up 13.9 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9,797.76. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by ($58.15). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 1,386.66% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

Featured Stories

