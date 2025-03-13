Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.37, Zacks reports.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

