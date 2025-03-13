C&C Group (LON:CCR) Trading Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). 21,797,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.64.

In other C&C Group news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 66,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

